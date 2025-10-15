People in the News NDG Staff - 0
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has accused congressional Republicans of “covering up for pedophiles,” as the party continues to block a measure forcing the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Carolyn Jean Cheeks Kilpatrick, an assertive advocate for Detroit and Black owned businesses, died on October 7 in Atlanta. She was 80. The...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Bernadette Morris is the President/CEO of Black PR Wire, Inc., a nationwide news distribution company serving the Black media throughout the...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 16, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Common Hospice Medications Linked to Higher Risk of Death in People with Dementia

New study of those prescribed benzodiazepines or antipsychotics after hospice enrollment highlights two hospice policy issues

(Newswise) Hospice care aims to bring comfort, peace, and dignity to patients at the end of life. Yet for the growing number of Americans with dementia who enter hospice, their course is often long and unpredictable — making it especially important to ensure treatments align with each person’s goals and stage of illness.

A new University of Michigan study published in JAMA Network Open finds that medications commonly prescribed to ease symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and delirium — benzodiazepines and antipsychotics — may carry major unintended risks for people with dementia receiving hospice care.

Among more than 139,000 nursing home residents with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias enrolled in hospice between 2014 and 2018, those who began taking a benzodiazepine or an antipsychotic after enrollment were 41% and 16% more likely to die within six months, respectively, than very similar hospice patients with dementia who did not receive these medications.

 

(DWG Studio)

“Dementia is now the most common qualifying condition among hospice enrollees, yet many of these patients are not imminently dying,” said Lauren B. Gerlach, DO, MS, lead author and geriatric psychiatrist at the University of Michigan. “Because prognosis in dementia is so difficult to determine, nearly 1 in 5 patients will outlive the six-month eligibility window for hospice. This makes it critical that medications used during this period enhance, rather than diminish, quality of life.”

Patterns of use and increased risk

The study analyzed national Medicare data from a rare period when hospices were required to report prescribing information.

None of the patients studied had received the benzodiazepines or antipsychotics in the six months before entering hospice.

Despite this, nearly half (48%) received a new benzodiazepine prescription and 13% received an antipsychotic after hospice enrollment — most within the first few days of admission. The average hospice stay was more than 130 days, indicating that most patients were not in the final days or weeks of life. Benzodiazepines include medications such as Ativan and Valium, while antipsychotics include medications such as Haldol and Zyprexa.

“These early prescribing patterns suggest that these medications may sometimes be used as part of standard hospice care practices rather than fully tailored to each individual,” said Gerlach. “For many patients, these medications can provide meaningful relief from distressing symptoms, but they also carry risks. Our findings, highlight an opportunity for hospice teams to regularly reassess medication use, especially early in care, when maintaining communication and alertness may be prioritized by patients and families.”

Both drug classes have well-established risks in older adults, including confusion, sedation, and falls. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration requires boxed warnings on the packaging of antipsychotics for increased mortality in patients with dementia. Similar concerns have been raised about benzodiazepines.

A mismatch between hospice policy and dementia care

The findings also point to two major policy gaps. First, there is little ongoing oversight of medication use in hospice. Hospice agencies were required to report detailed prescribing data to the federal government only from 2014 to 2018, making that brief window the only time researchers could study national prescribing patterns.

“Right now, hospice prescribing is a black box,” Gerlach said. “Medications covered under the hospice benefit are not reported to Medicare, so we have almost no visibility into what patients are receiving. That makes it impossible to monitor prescribing safety or quality on a national level.”

There is also a discrepancy in how medication use is monitored across care settings. Both benzodiazepines and antipsychotics are tracked as part of nursing home quality reporting, and antipsychotic use directly impacts facility star ratings in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Care Compare Tool. Yet these same medications are not tracked by hospice, leaving a gap in evaluating prescribing quality and reporting.

Second, the six-month limit on Medicare hospice eligibility often does not align with the prolonged and uncertain course of dementia. About 20% of hospice patients with dementia live longer than six months and are discharged from hospice, losing access to supportive services they still need.

“The Medicare hospice benefit was designed when most patients enrolling had cancer and short, predictable trajectories,” Gerlach said. “For people with dementia, whose disease course can span years, we need care models and prescribing guidance that better reflect their experience.”

The need for dementia-specific hospice guidance

Gerlach’s team has previously shown wide variation across hospice agencies in their prescribing patterns of both classes of drugs, even after accounting for patient differences.
In national data, benzodiazepine prescribing ranged from 12% to 80% of hospice patients, and antipsychotic use from 6% to 62%. Large and for-profit agencies were significantly more likely to prescribe these medications.

Last year, her group reported in JAMA Psychiatry that patients with dementia enrolled in hospice were three times more likely to receive benzodiazepines and antipsychotics than similar patients who were not in hospice.

“Such wide variation suggests, in some cases, prescribing may be driven by hospice agency culture or policies ,” said Gerlach. “And given our findings linking new use of these medications with higher mortality, this inconsistency may have real consequences for patient outcomes.”

With 60% of people with dementia now entering hospice at least once, and the proportion of hospice patients with dementia continuing to rise, Gerlach says these findings highlight the need for greater dementia-specific hospice quality measures and prescribing guidance.
“We need better transparency in prescribing data and support for hospice clinicians to make more evidence informed, individualized decisions about how to best care for patients with dementia at end of life.”

The study was funded by the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025