House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has accused congressional Republicans of “covering up for pedophiles,” as the party continues to block a measure forcing the...
By Lauren Burke Carolyn Jean Cheeks Kilpatrick, an assertive advocate for Detroit and Black owned businesses, died on October 7 in Atlanta. She was 80. The...
(Black PR Wire) Bernadette Morris is the President/CEO of Black PR Wire, Inc., a nationwide news distribution company serving the Black media throughout the...
Thursday, October 16, 2025

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Film Review: ‘Wasteman’ is Not a Waste of Viewing Time

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) Damn. He’s near parole then fate gives him a new roommate. What could go wrong?

Prison movies come and go. Few are as well written and intriguing as this ode to those incarcerated and hoping for freedom. In a striking feature film debut, British director Cal McMau doesn’t bring much innovation to the genre. He sticks to the basics, strong characters, smart character development, peaked emotions. Adds a twisting storyline and plenty of danger lurking around every cell. Enough to keep audiences wondering whose powerplay will endure. Who’ll be the last man standing or lying on cold cement.

Taylor (David Jonsson, Rye Lane) has masterfully survived 10 years in a seedy British prison by melting into the woodwork. Friendly to all, never puts up a fuss. His congeniality and passivity have served him well.

Especially with the prison powerbrokers. As luck would have it, because of overcrowding, he’s up for parole sooner than he thought. Trying to arrange who will be there for him on the outside becomes a test for him and the social worker. And he’s got to stay clean, too. No more drugs.

 

(Photo courtesy Toronto Film Festival)

Any hopes of a quick release diminish the day Dee (Tom Blyth, Benediction) is assigned to his room. From the first second, he’s demanding and setting up his contraband business. Daring the old prisoner hierarchy to f—k with him and claiming his turf. He’s oblivious to prisoner decorum. Selling and trading stuff almost in full view. Never mind that if anything goes down, Taylor could lose his chance at freedom.

The fact that the two convicts are black and white harks back to older, similar movie pairings: The 1958 crime/drama The Defiant Ones, with Sidney Poitier and Tony Curtis. The Shawshank Redemption in 1994, staring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. While HBOs Oz in 1997 made race a group experience with stars like Ernie Hudson, Chris Meloni and Harrold Perrineau. McMau isn’t afraid to step into those shoes, and he does so with a screenplay that is tight and on a mission. Keep audiences guessing what will happen to the protagonist as he gets sucked into a prison war he didn’t sign up for.

The footage features fights, stabbing, nudity, arguments and quests for fiefdoms. The tension mounts almost from day one and doesn’t stop until the last double cross has been made. This jailbird drama feels personal, claustrophobic and is full of mind games.

Filming in part at the former Shepton Mallet Prison in Somerset England, which once held the famous Kray Brothers, cements credibility. The settings (production designer Phoebe Platman), from cells to offices to infirmaries, seem as real as they can be. The prison garb is dull looking until Dee shows up (costume designer Lauren Miller). The color or lack of it (art director Collete Creary-Myers) suits the place, with the coldest shades of blue and gray.

The atmosphere is well captured by cinematographer Lorenzo Levrini, who knows how to shoot an intimate call to a long-lost son or a deadly fight scene. His cockroach-on-a-wall camerawork is edgy. Precision editing, delivered by James A. Demetriou and Ryan Morrison, means the tightly woven scenes never overstay their welcome. The ninety minutes of drama, intimidation and violence feel brief and intense.

McMau knows how to set the main actors against each and ferment their toxic friendship. He enhances the differences in personalities while the two lead actors develop the characters in ways that are far beyond what’s on the page. One day they’re uneasy brothers. The next boss and employee: Dee, “I’m going to need a big f—king knife and you’re going to get it for me!” Then victim and betrayer. It’s a rocky bromance.

Credit Jonsson and Blyth for accentuating all that is similar and different between Taylor and Dee. It’s easy to like Taylor one second and then have no respect for his spinelessness the next. Easy to be attracted to Dee’s alpha arrogance and think he’ll be the last king of the hill. Frame by frame both actors make the two lead characters more and more complex. Their raw performances keep the highly combustible dynamics as volatile as they need to be. The supporting cast shines even more light on what’s at stake.

Hard to imagine Taylor recovering from what he experiences. Hard to imagine him ever tasting freedom, again. That’s the point. It’s a raw, hard prison life. Then you die. Or you rise.

For more information about the Toronto International Film Festival go to https://tiff.net/.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

