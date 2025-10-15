Hey Dallas, This Is Ereiyal J. Cartwright

When I first came across Ereiyal Cartwright, I wasn’t just meeting another creative. I was meeting a force. Born and raised in North Memphis, Ereiyal represents a generation of young women who refuse to wait for permission to create. She’s not following trends; she’s designing futures.

Fast forward three years later, and she’s now a two-time participant in New York Fashion Week.

As a graphic designer, fashion visionary, and entrepreneur, Ereiyal has built her name from scratch. She leads The Mermaid Brand as its Creative Director, but her story isn’t just about clothing or graphics. It’s about resilience, risk, and redefining what success looks like for Black women in the South.

Her creative journey started in her mother’s hair salon, a space filled with laughter, conversation, and inspiration. The salon was more than a business—it was a classroom. “Watching my mom build her clientele showed me what it means to hustle,” Ereiyal once told me. That same determination now drives her brand, her art, and her message.

Ereiyal doesn’t glamorize the struggle. She confronts it. In a feature with Shoutout LA, she spoke candidly about being misunderstood. “Every year since I’ve chased my dreams, I’ve been faced with the stereotype ‘sleeping your way to the top,’” she said. Instead of folding under pressure, she used that doubt as fuel. Her response? Keep working, keep creating, and let the results speak.

Her persistence led to opportunities beyond Memphis. Ereiyal connected with Paper Route Empire, the record label made famous by the late Young Dolph. Through mutual friends from high school—particularly artist Kenny Munney—she became part of their King Tour, blending fashion with hip-hop’s creative pulse. That experience pushed her to expand her brand beyond design into storytelling and culture.

In her Trill Mag interview, Ereiyal said something that stuck with me:

“If I were to label my sacrifices, determination, and dedication as a risk, that word alone would be used to distract me from my purpose.”

That’s a mindset worth highlighting. Many young creatives hesitate to take risks, waiting for perfect timing. But Ereiyal proves there’s no perfect time—only passion.

This is the part where we take notes. Our city thrives on innovation, yet sometimes overlooks talent from nearby communities. Memphis has given us blues, barbecue, and now, a designer who blends grit with grace. Ereiyal’s journey shows what happens when you invest in your vision, even when the world doesn’t see it yet.

Her brand, The Mermaid Brand, captures that energy. It’s feminine but fierce, whimsical yet grounded. Each design reflects a woman unafraid to take up space. She’s crafting more than fashion; she’s shaping identity. And in a creative industry where authenticity often feels scarce, that’s refreshing.

Ereiyal reminds us that real artistry doesn’t come from validation. It comes from vulnerability. She’s not interested in chasing fame—she’s chasing freedom. And that’s something Dallas creatives can connect with. Whether you’re designing, writing, filming, or just dreaming, her story says one thing loud and clear: do it anyway.

I’ve met many people with talent. But few carry purpose the way Ereiyal does. Her work embodies perseverance, faith, and that Southern creativity you can’t fake. It’s easy to talk about “rising stars,” but this one already shines—quietly, consistently, and on her own terms.

So, hey Dallas, meet my friend Ereiyal Cartwright. She’s not from here—but her story belongs here. Because every artist who dares to build from nothing is part of our narrative, too. She’s proof that the next wave of innovation doesn’t start in a boardroom. It starts with belief, a sketchbook, and the courage to dream bigger than your zip code.

And if you ever forget what resilience looks like, just look to Memphis. Or better yet, look at Ereiyal.