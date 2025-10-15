People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Hey Dallas, This Is Ereiyal J. Cartwright

When I first came across Ereiyal Cartwright, I wasn’t just meeting another creative. I was meeting a force. Born and raised in North Memphis, Ereiyal represents a generation of young women who refuse to wait for permission to create. She’s not following trends; she’s designing futures.

Fast forward three years later, and she’s now a two-time participant in New York Fashion Week.

As a graphic designer, fashion visionary, and entrepreneur, Ereiyal has built her name from scratch. She leads The Mermaid Brand as its Creative Director, but her story isn’t just about clothing or graphics. It’s about resilience, risk, and redefining what success looks like for Black women in the South.

Her creative journey started in her mother’s hair salon, a space filled with laughter, conversation, and inspiration. The salon was more than a business—it was a classroom. “Watching my mom build her clientele showed me what it means to hustle,” Ereiyal once told me. That same determination now drives her brand, her art, and her message.

Ereiyal doesn’t glamorize the struggle. She confronts it. In a feature with Shoutout LA, she spoke candidly about being misunderstood. “Every year since I’ve chased my dreams, I’ve been faced with the stereotype ‘sleeping your way to the top,’” she said. Instead of folding under pressure, she used that doubt as fuel. Her response? Keep working, keep creating, and let the results speak.

(SK-W/Trill Mag)

Her persistence led to opportunities beyond Memphis. Ereiyal connected with Paper Route Empire, the record label made famous by the late Young Dolph. Through mutual friends from high school—particularly artist Kenny Munney—she became part of their King Tour, blending fashion with hip-hop’s creative pulse. That experience pushed her to expand her brand beyond design into storytelling and culture.

In her Trill Mag interview, Ereiyal said something that stuck with me:

“If I were to label my sacrifices, determination, and dedication as a risk, that word alone would be used to distract me from my purpose.”

That’s a mindset worth highlighting. Many young creatives hesitate to take risks, waiting for perfect timing. But Ereiyal proves there’s no perfect time—only passion.

(Source: The Mermaid Brand/Trill Mag)

This is the part where we take notes. Our city thrives on innovation, yet sometimes overlooks talent from nearby communities. Memphis has given us blues, barbecue, and now, a designer who blends grit with grace. Ereiyal’s journey shows what happens when you invest in your vision, even when the world doesn’t see it yet.

Her brand, The Mermaid Brand, captures that energy. It’s feminine but fierce, whimsical yet grounded. Each design reflects a woman unafraid to take up space. She’s crafting more than fashion; she’s shaping identity. And in a creative industry where authenticity often feels scarce, that’s refreshing.

Ereiyal reminds us that real artistry doesn’t come from validation. It comes from vulnerability. She’s not interested in chasing fame—she’s chasing freedom. And that’s something Dallas creatives can connect with. Whether you’re designing, writing, filming, or just dreaming, her story says one thing loud and clear: do it anyway.

I’ve met many people with talent. But few carry purpose the way Ereiyal does. Her work embodies perseverance, faith, and that Southern creativity you can’t fake. It’s easy to talk about “rising stars,” but this one already shines—quietly, consistently, and on her own terms.

So, hey Dallas, meet my friend Ereiyal Cartwright. She’s not from here—but her story belongs here. Because every artist who dares to build from nothing is part of our narrative, too. She’s proof that the next wave of innovation doesn’t start in a boardroom. It starts with belief, a sketchbook, and the courage to dream bigger than your zip code.

And if you ever forget what resilience looks like, just look to Memphis. Or better yet, look at Ereiyal.

  She's definitely a star. It has been an honor covering her rise over the last 2 and a half years. A two-time NYFW participant. And what's even more interesting, she's just getting started. She's entering her prime. Thanks for the read.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
