NDG Bookshelf: ‘The House on Rondo’ Isn’t Just One for the Kids

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

You remember how the sun streamed through the window.

It lit up a dance of dust as you lay on a scratchy rug to watch the show, and you recall it. Every chink in the countertops, each squeaky floorboard, and the perfect-for-reading spot on the front step, the house you grew up in still stands in your memories and that’s a good thing: as in the new book “The House on Rondo” by Debra J. Stone, memories are all that’s left.

Thirteen-year-old Zenobia understood why Mama and Daddy were sending her and her brother and sister to St. Paul for the summer. Still, she begged to stay home and promised that she’d help Mama heal from her stroke, but Daddy was firm: Zenobia, Fannie, and Mookie would spend the summer with Grandma Essie and Grandpa Joe across the river from Minneapolis.

It was for the best.

And it was good: every Sunday as long as she could remember, Zenobia’s family had made the long drive to St. Paul and so she knew the neighborhood. She even had friends in her grandparents’ neighborhood and one of them loved Wonder Woman comics as much as Zenobia did. There was a library nearby and a great big back yard to play in.

A summer was a long time to be away from Minneapolis, but she’d be home soon. And in the meantime, Zenobia spent time in Grandma Essie’s kitchen, learning about her family and hearing stories from a long time ago, and Zenobia read lots of books. And she didn’t mean to, exactly, but she listened in on grown-up conversations.

It was 1963 and the interstate was coming through the neighborhood, taking up house after paid-for house and the residents along Rondo Avenue were angry and upset. And really, so was Zenobia. Where would everyone live? Where would they go? Would life be the same without Rondo Avenue?

Set in real-life cities with real-life events, “The House on Rondo” even sports photos of people and houses from the heyday of the Rondo Neighborhood in St. Paul. Yes, this book is fiction, but it’s also deeply based in fact.

While author Debra J. Stone gives lots of joy to her story, there’s also a keen mournfulness to what you’ll read, along with fear and uncertainty from a child’s viewpoint. Anger is an suitable emotion, too, especially when you know the background here. Even fictionalized, reading about the racism and loss of heritage in 1963 is like tasting something metallic and sour.

Curiously, you’ll likely find this book in the kids’ section of the library or bookstore, though there are some pretty grown-up concepts here, things that are authentic to life six decades ago but that may also nudge the appropriate age up a notch. Just beware.
At the very least, they make the book equally good for adults, too – and so don’t just leave this book out for your child. Pick it up yourself and read it, too. “The House on Rondo” opens a great window for discussion.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
