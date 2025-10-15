Students Gain Hands-On Experience in Dental Assistant Pathway at CI North

By Molly Schrader

Dallas ISD

At Career Institute North, the sound of laughter and conversation fills the dental lab as students practice patient care, polish teeth, and take x-rays.

“At first, I was more interested in doing patient care, but I wanted to try dentistry because it’s a career pathway I plan to take in the future,” said Milagros T. “I get to learn how to locate the quadrants of all the teeth, their purpose, and how to use each tool.”

Her curiosity began at home, inspired by her sister-in-law who is also studying dentistry. Now, through the dental assistant program at CI North, she’s turning curiosity into skill.

Like Milagros, students from multiple Dallas ISD campuses travel to CI North to participate in the dental assistant program, part of CI’s health science cluster.

Gael H., a student at Hillcrest High School, says the program opened doors to experiences he hadn’t encountered before, such as internships and field trip opportunities.

“I really enjoy what we do here,” she said. “It looks more professional and feels like somewhere where you really need to focus. It’s something I can see myself doing in the future.”

Harmonie P., from North Dallas High School, joined the program because her mother works in the medical field. She also wants to learn how to help an autistic family member with their oral care routine.

“It gives me a lot of character development,” she said. “I’ve learned to be more professional, and it gave me a critical idea of what I want to do in my community. I’m serious about this, and I’m going through with it.”

The program is led by first-year teacher Rosa Cuellar, a registered dental assistant with more than a decade of experience.

“They’re learning skills they can actually use, whether they go straight to work or continue in health care,” Cuellar said. “It’s been very fun to see how they come in shy and then grow into students who are confident with patient care and hands-on procedures.”

Students rotate through courses like medical terminology and introduction to health science, then move into hands-on instruction where they learn chair-side assisting, polishing, x-rays, and vital signs.

“I like that I can get certified in high school,” Harmonie said. “It’s going to help me a lot in the future.”

For Milagros, the program is already making an impact beyond the classroom.

“Some of the things I’ve learned have already helped me. I have braces, and every time I go to the dentist, I look at everything they’re doing. It’s very inspiring,” she said.

The dental assistant pathway gives students early exposure to health care careers, hands-on training, and skills that will prepare them for future opportunities in the field.

To learn more about Career Institute opportunities and how students can launch their legacies, attend Discover Dallas ISD on Saturday, Nov. 1, at the Automobile Building in Fair Park.