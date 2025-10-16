Collin College Opens Registration for Wintermester 2025 and Spring 2026 Semesters

Collin College will begin open registration for Wintermester 2025 and Spring 2026 on Oct. 30 for all admitted students who are eligible to enroll.

Students can register for classes via CougarWeb at www.cougarweb.collin.edu. Navigate to the “Registration Tools” channel on the home tab, then select “Find Course Section & Register” to choose desired classes.

Collin College provides 24/7 registration access through CougarWeb to accommodate diverse student schedules. Technical support is available at 972-377-1777 for login or portal issues.

The early payment deadline for Wintermester and Spring classes is Dec. 3 by 7 p.m. Prospective students can begin the admissions process at www.collin.edu/apply. Early registration is encouraged to secure class spots.

Collin College serves roughly 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity

Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management

Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management

New Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development

As the only public college in Collin County, Collin College partners with business, government, and industry to provide workforce training and development programs.

For more information, visit www.collin.edu