Denise King and John Shannon to Perform Two Nights at Windmills Craftworks in Dallas

Acclaimed vocalist Denise King and Pittsburgh guitarist John Shannon will perform live at Windmills Craftworks on Friday, Nov. 7, and Saturday, Nov. 8 in Dallas.

King will perform classic songs of protest and prayer from rock, blues, R&B, jazz, and folk icons, featured on her newly released album.

Her album is available on digital and physical platforms Oct. 17, 2025, with a vinyl release on Dec. 5, 2025 via Jazzbook Records.

Shannon follows in the lineage of George Benson, Jimmy Ponder, Joe Pass, and Joe Negri, performing selections from his latest album, On A Day in Tarifa.

His music is available on CD Oct. 3, 2025, digital platforms Nov. 28, 2025, and vinyl Dec. 5, 2025, also via Jazzbook Records.

Tickets for both performances are available online. Attendees can experience an intimate, soulful evening of jazz, blues, and folk influences.