Envision Dallas Launches Inaugural White Cane Day Walk with a $100,000 Fundraising Goal During Blindness Awareness Month

Envision Dallas, formerly the Dallas Lighthouse for the Blind (founded 1931), is inviting North Texans to the inaugural White Cane Day Walk. This family-friendly event celebrates people who are blind or visually impaired while raising funds for local programs.

The walk aims to raise $100,000 to support employment, education, and rehabilitation services for individuals with vision loss across the region. Participants will experience a unique route with volunteers providing live animal descriptions, highlighting the white cane as a symbol of skill, freedom, and mobility.

“White Cane Day is more than a walk; it’s a celebration of independence and community,” said Larissa Roman, Executive Director of Envision Dallas. “Every step helps build a more connected North Texas and empowers people with vision loss to thrive.”

Event Details:

What: Envision Dallas White Cane Day Walk

When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 5–7 p.m.

Where: Dallas Zoo, 650 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX 75203

The event welcomes all ages and encourages community participation to raise awareness and funds for programs that support independence for individuals with vision loss.