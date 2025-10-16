Eriq La Salle, April Ryan, and Kiki Swinson Headline 2025 National Black Book Festival in Houston

HOUSTON — The 18th annual National Black Book Festival (NBBF) will take place Oct. 23–25 at Fallbrook Church’s Brook Sports Facility, 12512 Walters Road, Northwest Houston.

Headlining the festival are actor, director, producer, and author Eriq La Salle; White House correspondent and best-selling author April Ryan; and best-selling author Kiki Swinson, alongside authors Brandon Massey, Rachel Howzell Hall, Beverly Jenkins, and Brenda Jackson.

Over 100 authors from across the U.S., representing more than 20 genres, will exhibit and sell books.

Author exhibits, seminars, featured author sessions, and the Saturday Children’s Festival are all free to the public.

Featured authors will appear on Saturday, Oct. 25, with books available for sale Friday and Saturday. Authors will sign books and take photos shortly after their scheduled appearances.

The festival also offers free seminars on literary and career-building topics, and several ticketed events, including VIP full festival packages.

Event sponsors include Cushcity.com, Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), and We Need Diverse Books. NBBF maintains a strong social media presence with over 99,000 Facebook followers.

Media Inquiries: Contact Gwen Richardson for interviews or press requests.