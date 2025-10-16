Girls Service League Donates $100,000 Endowment to Paul Quinn College

The Girls Service League (GSL) will present a $100,000 endowment donation to Paul Quinn College during a ceremony on Friday, Oct. 17, at 10:30 a.m. on the college campus.

Paul Quinn College President Dr. Michael J. Sorrell will formally accept the donation, which will create an endowed scholarship supporting women—especially first-generation and transfer students—through renewable, need-based awards administered by the college.

“Girls Service League exists to invest in women’s futures,” said H. Michielle Benson of GSL. “This endowment ensures talented students have the support to persist, graduate, and lead. We’re honored to partner with Paul Quinn College to open more doors to opportunity.”

“On behalf of Paul Quinn College, we are grateful for this investment in our students,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “This endowment strengthens our ability to remove financial barriers and empower Quinnites to excel.”

Event Details:

What: Check Presentation Ceremony — GSL $100,000 Endowment

When: Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 | 10:30 a.m.

Where: Paul Quinn College, 3837 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX 75241

Who: Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, H. Michielle Benson, trustees, students, and community partners

Visuals: Oversized check presentation, remarks, and photo/TV B-roll opportunities.

The endowment will fund annual scholarships for eligible students, with renewal based on academic progress per college policy. Disbursements will be coordinated by Paul Quinn College in partnership with the Girls Service League.