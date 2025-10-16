Glen Bell, Ph.D., to Release Bold New Book Monetizing Jesus in January 2026

Glen Bell, Ph.D., announces the forthcoming release of his provocative book, Monetizing Jesus, worldwide in January 2026 via Core IQ Press. T

The work explores how predatory behavior permeates modern society and challenges readers to engage critically with issues of ethics, manipulation, and the true identity of Jesus.

Dr. Bell invites readers, scholars, and thought leaders to provide short endorsements or reviews for potential inclusion on the book cover or interior.

Interested readers can request a PDF manuscript and submit their blurb by the end of November.

“Monetizing Jesus equips readers to recognize manipulation, dismantle logical fallacies, and apply critical-thinking skills to life’s biggest questions,” according to Core IQ Press.

The book combines psychological insight with real-world examples, examining predator-prey dynamics. This offers readers tools to think globally, act ethically, and reclaim intellectual independence. It is aimed at believers, skeptics, and seekers alike.

Dr. Bell, a Ph.D. socio-economist and CEO of Landmark Research, has served as an expert witness in high-profile cases including Jeffrey Epstein, O.J. Simpson, and the 9/11 terrorists. This is a nationally recognized lecturer on critical thinking and junk science.

For more information, visit www.MonetizingJesus.com.