Little Elm Celebrates Grand Opening of G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

LITTLE ELM — G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar, the high-energy sports and social hub blending live stadium vibes with neighborhood comfort.

This will celebrate the grand opening of its third North Texas location and first franchise in Little Elm with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025 at 5:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature a banner run-through by local youth athletes, symbolizing community pride and the official opening of the venue at 27052 E. University Dr., Little Elm, TX 76227.

Guests can enjoy opening weekend specials, Oct. 17–19, including:

Free 16 oz. beer with any $10 purchase

Half-priced appetizers

Raffle entry for the latest iPhone with a $25 spend

Free kids’ entrée with any adult entrée purchase (for children wearing sports jerseys)

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Aubrey Area Youth Sports Association.

Event attendees and speakers include: