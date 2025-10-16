McKinney National Airport to Host a Display Day for Residents and Visitors

McKINNEY — McKinney National Airport (TKI) will host its first-ever Display Day on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., welcoming locals and visitors to explore their hometown airport.

The family-friendly event will feature static displays of aircraft based at TKI, including EMS helicopters, drones, corporate jets, Civil Air Patrol planes, STOL aircraft, Cirrus Aircraft, and a J-3 Cub. Some aircraft interiors will be open for public viewing. Flight school representatives will provide information on aviation education opportunities, and the airport’s new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle will also be on display.

Admission and parking are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. In case of rain, the event will move to Sunday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Event Details:

Who: Airport administrative staff, City of McKinney staff, and TKI tenants, including flight school partners

Where: McKinney National Airport, 1508 Industrial Blvd., McKinney, TX 75069 (Aircraft ramp, west side of airport)

Visuals/Audio Opportunities: Families interacting with aircraft, talking with staff, taking photos, ARFF vehicle displays, TKI information table, and food trucks. Attendees can also observe aircraft landing and departing.

RSVP: Contact Denise Lessard at DLessard@McKinneyTexas.org or 214-686-1521 by Thursday, Oct. 23, 3 p.m.