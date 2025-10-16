Real Musgrave to Sign Art at 1001 Dreams Weekend at Texas Renaissance Festival

CONROE — The Texas Renaissance Festival welcomes fans to 1001 Dreams this weekend, celebrating fairies, elves, and magical beings.

Legendary artist Real Musgrave, creator of Pocket Dragons, will host a special artist signing alongside his wife, Muff.

Fans can meet the Musgraves at The DragonSlayer booth (163) on Oct. 18–19 from 10 a.m.–12 p.m. and 2–4 p.m. Guests may request up to three items signed, including one brought from home and two purchased at the booth.

The DragonSlayer offers a curated collection of vintage art, books, and prints, officially recognized as the source for Musgrave’s artwork.

All proceeds from the signing benefit The Flowers Fund and Humane Tomorrow, supporting animal welfare causes close to the Musgraves’ hearts.

Attendance is first-come, first-served, with lines forming no earlier than 15 minutes before each session.

Festival organizers remind attendees that all fairies are under a “no flying” policy within the festival grounds. Guests are encouraged to bring wings, wands, and crowns for a weekend of magic, imagination, and family fun.