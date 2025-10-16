Uvalde Foundation for Kids Rebrands as Youth Peace & Justice Foundation

The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, founded after the 2022 Robb Elementary tragedy, has announced a full organizational rebrand and new mission under the name The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation.

The strategic shift follows three years of operation and includes a new name, consolidated programs, and major governance reforms to expand the nonprofit’s national impact on youth safety.

The name change reflects a clarified national focus. According to the organization, the former title implied a limited connection to Uvalde, while the new identity communicates a broader mission of prevention, advocacy, and cultural change addressing youth violence across the United States.

“The tragedies we address in regard to youth violence are not confined to school hallways; they are symptoms of a larger culture of violence,” said Daniel Chapin, Founder and National Director. “This rebrand clarifies our national role and long-term commitment to prevention and cultural change.”

Major Reforms and Program Focus

The Foundation has eliminated programs that lacked scalable partnerships, including the STOPNOW Volunteer School Patrol Program and the National School Threat Database.

The new focus centers on three pillars:

Violence Prevention & Training — National delivery of Recognize-Intervene-Prevent (R.I.P.) anti-violence education. Student Advocacy & Legislative Action — Policy work rooted in restorative justice, emphasizing prevention over punishment. Community Crisis Support — Expanding aid for youth-related crises, disaster response, and missing child cases.

The nonprofit is also strengthening governance by expanding its Board and National Advisory Council and pledging enhanced financial transparency through voluntary IRS Form 990 filings, regardless of financial requirements.

New Brand Identity

The rebrand includes a modern logo featuring a stylized dove surrounded by curved leaves symbolizing growth, protection, and hope, with a green and blue color palette to represent peace, trust, and renewal.

“We’re building a foundation rooted in transparency, compassion, and action,” Chapin said. “Every effort moving forward will serve America’s youth through prevention, advocacy, and justice.”

For more information, visit youthpeacejustice.org