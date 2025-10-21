AWS Outage Sparks Surge in Social Engineering Threats

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage caused widespread disruption across governments, businesses, and daily users nationwide. The outage impacted everything from messaging apps like Snapchat, Signal, and Reddit to airlines, shopping websites, banking apps, and smart home devices.

AWS, a cloud service used to store data and run critical business applications, highlights the country’s reliance on a few key providers, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Cybersecurity experts warn that outages like this create a “perfect storm” for social engineering attacks. Hackers exploit urgency and panic, sending phishing emails that claim to fix issues, but instead steal personal information like login credentials.

Users should avoid clicking links in emails, texts, or pop-ups promising quick fixes. Always verify alerts or updates through official apps or websites. Strong passwords and multifactor authentication are essential to prevent unauthorized access.

During service disruptions, delay sensitive transactions, password resets, and software updates until official announcements confirm restoration. After services resume, monitor accounts for unusual activity or fraudulent transactions.

Experts also recommend having backup systems, such as secondary emails, backup phones, or alternative document storage, to maintain access during outages.

This outage serves as a reminder: your cyber hygiene is critical, especially during unexpected service disruptions.