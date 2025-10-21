Black Future Newsstand Returns to Houston Highlighting Reproductive Justice

The Black Future Newsstand (BFN) is coming to Houston from October 30 to November 14, marking the longest activation yet for the traveling exhibit. Organizer Media 2070 has partnered with the local PECAN Project to focus on reproductive justice and the future of news.

This Houston stop creates a space for residents to explore questions of health, justice, and community. In a state where reproductive rights face constant challenges, the Newsstand highlights how information infrastructures can nurture and heal.

“This stop feels especially meaningful because we are celebrating our fifth version of the Newsstand and five years of Media 2070 at the same time,” said Diamond Hardiman, Media 2070’s reparative narrative and creative strategy director. “Working alongside PECAN is powerful. DaLyah Jones has been a light at many of our previous stops, and we are excited to collaborate with her as a leading partner in Houston.”

For the first time, PECAN Project takes the role of primary partner. “Houston is a space where these issues happen in real time,” said DaLyah Jones, PECAN founder and investigative journalist. “Texas is one of the Blackest states and Houston one of the Blackest cities. We are focusing on reproductive justice alongside environmental justice and celebrating the resilience of our communities.”

The Newsstand will feature Black outlets, local artists, and creative vendors. Programming will center Houston’s own journalists and creatives, with additional stops planned across the region. Media 2070 will release full programming and exhibit locations later in October.