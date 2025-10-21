Cheers to Flavor: 8th Annual Plano Food + Wine Festival Returns to Legacy West

It’s that time again, Plano! The countdown is on for the 8th Annual Plano Food + Wine Festival, presented by Kroger Delivery, happening Saturday, November 1 at Legacy West.

This signature North Texas event will feature tastings from more than 30 top restaurants and over 100 wines and premium spirits. From bold reds to crisp whites, guests will sip and savor their way through a day packed with flavor and fun.

Beyond the glass, the festival offers live cooking demos, local shopping, and entertainment that will keep the energy high all day long.

Food lovers can explore a wide range of cuisines while enjoying the stylish atmosphere of Legacy West — one of Plano’s premier destinations for dining and nightlife.

Ticket options range from $45 to $125, with VIP perks that include exclusive lounges, specialty pours, and early access.

With just ten days to go, excitement is building fast for one of Plano’s most anticipated fall events.

For tickets and details, visit planofoodandwinefestival.com.