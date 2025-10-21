Collin College Announces Book-in-Common 2026 Pick: Hua Hsu’s Stay True

Collin College invites students and community members to join its annual Book-in-Common program by reading Hua Hsu’s Stay True.

The yearlong initiative encourages participants to read the same book and discuss its themes. Stay True is a coming-of-age memoir exploring college life, friendship, music, identity, grief, race, 90s pop culture, philosophies of life, and technology.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning book is available at the Collin College Library as an eBook or audiobook.

“Every year, our committee selects a book that is well-written, engaging, and offers new perspectives,” said Ryan S. Fletcher, district coordinator for Book-in-Common.

“Hua Hsu’s Stay True immerses readers in 90s culture and college life. Students will find it especially relatable as they navigate their own challenges today.”

Hsu will visit Collin College for presentations and book signings on March 4–5, 2026. All events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit collin.edu/events.

