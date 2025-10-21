Dallas ISD Showcases Impact of Historic $3.5 Billion 2020 Bond

Dallas ISD is highlighting the transformative impact of its historic 2020 Bond, the largest in Texas history. The bond has modernized campuses, fueled growth, and created nearly 56,000 jobs, making a powerful mark on both students and the local economy.

Community members are invited to join Dallas ISD’s Construction Services/Bond Office to learn how the district’s $3.5 billion initiative is shaping education across the city. Following the presentation, the Citizens Bond Steering Committee will preview discussions about the upcoming 2026 Bond.

Event Details

When: 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 21

Where: Dr. L.G. Pinkston Sr. High School, 2815 Bickers St., Dallas, TX 75212

Speakers

Dallas ISD Board President Joe Carreón

Trustees Joyce Foreman and Sarah Weinberg

Superintendent Stephanie S. Elizalde, Ed.D.

Chief of Construction Services Brent Alfred

Spanish-speaking support will be available upon request.

The 2020 Bond has funded over 250 renovation and upgrade projects, transforming campuses and preparing Dallas students for the future. Attendees will gain insight into the bond’s successes and the district’s plans moving forward.

Media and organizations planning to attend are encouraged to contact a member of Dallas ISD Media Relations for assistance.