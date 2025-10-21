One Dallas, Many Colors: Community Rallies to Protect Rainbow Crosswalks

On Saturday, October 18, 2025, supporters of inclusion and free expression gathered at the Legacy of Love Monument at Oak Lawn and Cedar Springs for One Dallas, Many Colors — a peaceful stand celebrating Dallas’ rainbow crosswalks and citizens’ right to express themselves.

The crosswalks, located in the historic LGBTQ+ Oak Lawn neighborhood, are privately funded, city-approved, and maintained by the community. They have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, but supporters emphasized they are symbols of unity, not political statements.

“Rainbow crosswalks are not political ideology — they are expressions of inclusion,” said Councilmember Paul Ridley, representing the Oak Lawn area. “They reflect a community’s commitment to welcoming all people, not an endorsement of any political party or policy.”

Cece Cox, CEO of the Resource Center, added, “Inclusion is a value, not a political position. These crosswalks communicate what Dallas stands for — respect, diversity, and belonging.”

Research shows street art improves safety. According to the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Safety Study, locations with street art see a 50% drop in pedestrian crashes, a 37% drop in injury crashes, and a 17% drop in total crashes. Since Dallas installed its rainbow crosswalks, pedestrian incidents in the area have decreased by 20%.

Supporters highlighted that public art and symbolic expression are protected under the First Amendment, just like pink lighting for breast cancer awareness or murals honoring veterans. The event reinforced that rainbow crosswalks are civic symbols of inclusion and community values.