Rover Dramawerks Announces Exciting 2026 Season in Downtown Plano

Rover Dramawerks is back with a full 2026 season at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue, in historic downtown Plano. The lineup promises laughs, suspense, romance, and holiday cheer for theater lovers of all kinds.

The season opens with The Lady Demands Satisfaction, a fabulously fun farce with fencing by Arthur M. Jolly, directed by Michael McMillan, running January 15 – February 1. Next is the World Premiere of All’s Fair in Love and Theatre by Lindsey Brown, directed by Erik Knapp, running March 12–28.

April 11 brings One Day Only 32, Rover’s signature play festival where seven short plays go from concept to curtain in just one day. Then, the noir mystery/thriller Laura by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, directed by Carol M. Rice, runs June 4–20.

The season continues with 10-Minute Comedies, showcasing winners from Rover’s comedy contest, July 30 – August 15, followed by the romantic comedy A Texas Romance by Ellsworth Schave, directed by Janette Oswald, September 10–26. The season wraps with the holiday dramedy Making God Laugh by Sean Grennan, directed by Glynda Welch, November 5–21.

Performances are on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The first Thursday of each run is Preview Night, with all seats $10 in advance or pay-what-you-can at the door. Regular tickets are $25 Friday and Saturday nights, and $20 on Thursdays and matinees. There are discounts for teachers, students, and seniors.

Season subscriptions, covering the five mainstage shows and 10-Minute Comedies, are available for $100 (One Day Only 32 is not included).

Tickets can be purchased online at roverdramawerks.com or by calling 972-849-0358.

Rover Dramawerks continues to be a pillar of Plano’s arts scene, offering professional-quality theater in a welcoming, community-focused environment.