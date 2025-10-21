TexasWorks Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting in Fort Worth, Highlighting Adult Education and Workforce Success

On October 21, 2025, TexasWorks, a tuition-free diploma and career certification program for adults, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Fort Worth (Southside) campus, 319 Lipscomb Street. The event celebrated the program’s growth across its three Fort Worth locations and honored its impact on adult learners and the community.

Guests included Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock, Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare, Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce representatives, and Ericka Garza, President & CEO of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“This initiative strengthens the heartbeat of the Fort Worth community,” said Dr. Elizabeth Camarena, Brand Superintendent. “Every graduate of TexasWorks improves their own life while contributing to the vitality of the local workforce and economy. When adults succeed, families and communities grow stronger.”

Students Jamya David, Martin Gomez, Carlos Rubio, Kasey Gaspar, Diamond Chapa, and Cartesa Johnson shared personal stories of perseverance, highlighting the real-world impact of the program.

“Our three Fort Worth campuses are more than schools,” said Regional Director Jason Caldwell. “They’re places of renewal and growth. Today’s celebration shows what’s possible when education and opportunity meet.”

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, followed by campus tours and opportunities to connect with staff. TexasWorks provides adults ages 18–50 with flexible pathways to earn a high school diploma while gaining certifications in high-demand career fields.

For more information or to apply, visit www.texasworks.org.