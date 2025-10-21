Vitruvian Lights Returns to Addison for 13th Annual Free Holiday Display

North Texas’ largest free holiday lights display, Vitruvian Lights, returns to Vitruvian Park on Saturday, Nov. 22, kicking off its 13th annual season.

More than 1.2 million LED lights will illuminate 468 trees nightly through Thursday, Jan. 1.

Visitors can stroll through the park to enjoy the dazzling displays. Special event nights include the tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 22 with Emerald City band Limelight and a concert on Nov. 29 featuring the Dallas String Quartet.

Both events run 6–10 p.m. and feature gourmet food trucks, Santa photos, live reindeer, letters to Santa, holiday characters, elf balloon artists, and an oversized LED gift box perfect for Instagram photos.

Vitruvian Lights Bite Nights take place Saturdays, Dec. 6, 13, and 20, offering food trucks and festive treats for guests enjoying the lights.

Special event parking is available onsite for $15 cash, accessible from Bella Lane and Ponte Avenue, and at Alfred J. Loos Sports Complex.

All events are free to attend, and lights remain on nightly from 5–11 p.m.

For more information, park FAQs, and updates, visit the Vitruvian Park event calendar or follow Vitruvian Park on social media.