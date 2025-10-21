Women Who Lead: Empowerment for Business Ownership and Entrepreneurship in Dallas

Aspiring business leaders and entrepreneurs are invited to Women Who Lead: Empowerment for Business Ownership and Entrepreneurship on Thursday, October 23.

The event features Noelle LeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer of FIFA Dallas, sharing her expertise on building successful brands and business strategies.

LeVeaux will discuss opportunities, strategies, and success for women entrepreneurs. Attendees will learn how to partner with FIFA Dallas, grow their businesses, and navigate the competitive world of entrepreneurship.

“This is more than a networking event — it’s a chance for women to gain actionable insights and tools to succeed in business,” said the event organizer.

“Noelle’s experience leading marketing at a global sports brand makes this a must-attend session for entrepreneurs looking to make an impact.”

The event is designed for women business owners, entrepreneurs, and aspiring leaders. Participants will have opportunities to ask questions, connect with peers, and leave with practical strategies for business growth.

Don’t miss this chance to learn from one of Dallas’ top business leaders and take your brand to the next level.