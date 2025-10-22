People in the News NDG Staff - 0
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
ProPublica’s in-depth investigation reveals that Russell Vought, Donald Trump’s former budget director, is the real power inside this White House. Vought is the principal author...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
On October 21, 2025, TexasWorks, a tuition-free diploma and career certification program for adults, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Fort Worth (Southside) campus,...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 23, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 23, 2025

A New Black Migration Rises Under Trumps America

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

As the Trump administration renews its assault on social safety nets—from mental health care to housing and education—young Black Americans are migrating to cities that promise not only economic opportunity but community and freedom.

The movement, experts say, reflects a modern Great Migration shaped by politics, culture, and survival. According to Apartment List’s 2025 Best Cities for Black Professionals report, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas lead the nation in economic and professional prospects for Black Americans.

The study, developed with the Black employee resource group Black@A-List, used data on employment, income, homeownership, and representation across key professions to determine where Black professionals thrive despite national headwinds.

(Jacob Wackerhausen via NNPA)

Washington, D.C.: Power and Prosperity

Apartment List found that Washington, D.C., ranks first nationwide for economic opportunity among Black professionals, with a 92 percent employment rate and a median Black income of $52,988, the highest in the country. Roughly 28 percent of D.C.’s population is Black, and 51 percent of Black households own their homes, placing the District third nationally for Black homeownership. The report also noted that more than one-quarter of businesses in D.C. are Black-owned. With Howard University and the University of the District of Columbia producing a steady stream of graduates, the capital remains a key center for Black leadership and innovation, even as federal policies threaten to dismantle the very programs that sustain progress.

Atlanta: The Black Mecca Holds Its Crown

Atlanta earned the No. 2 ranking for best cities for Black professionals, leading the nation in “community and representation,” according to Apartment List. The city’s Black population makes up 36 percent of all residents, with a 93 percent employment rate and a 50 percent homeownership rate. Atlanta’s strength, the report said, lies in its deep infrastructure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities that include Spelman, Morehouse, Clark Atlanta, and Morehouse School of Medicine, all of which have cultivated generations of Black scholars and leaders. About 37 percent of local businesses are Black-owned, a number that continues to climb despite rising housing costs and gentrification pressures.

Houston and Dallas: Texas’s Twin Engines of Growth

In Texas, both Houston and Dallas ranked among the top five destinations for Black professionals. Houston’s business environment ranked third in the nation, with 21 percent of local businesses Black-owned and a strong representation of Black professionals across industries; 21 percent of the city’s teachers and doctors are Black. Apartment List noted that the median Black income in Houston is several thousand dollars above the national average. Dallas, with an 18 percent Black population and a 93 percent employment rate among Black residents, placed fifth nationally. Its Black median income of $43,632 and increasing share of Black-owned businesses—now 19 percent—shows the city’s growing reputation as a professional hub for young talent.

The Carolina Renaissance

Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, also earned spots among the top ten. Charlotte ranked tenth overall for Black professionals, driven by job growth in banking, energy, and technology. Raleigh, part of the Research Triangle, continues to draw younger generations thanks to affordable housing, rising tech jobs, and the presence of HBCUs like Shaw University and St. Augustine’s. A Home & Texture analysis of the top cities for Black renters in 2025 similarly highlighted the Southeast as a magnet for young professionals, citing Atlanta, Raleigh, and Huntsville, Alabama, for their affordability, cultural richness, and expanding Black business scenes.Chicago: Culture, Legacy, and Resistance
While Chicago faces economic challenges, it remains a beacon for Black culture and political engagement. The city’s deep legacy, from Bronzeville’s jazz clubs to the organizing power that gave rise to Barack Obama, continues to inspire young professionals determined to preserve and rebuild historically Black neighborhoods rather than abandon them to gentrification.

A New Great Migration

The pattern of movement is part of what House Beautiful described as a generational shift in its report The Cities Young People Are Flocking to in 2026.
The publication noted that Gen Z and younger millennials increasingly choose cities that align with their values, prioritizing inclusion, sustainability, and community over corporate prestige.

The trend mirrors the Great Migration of the 20th century, when millions of Black families fled the South for industrial jobs and personal safety. But this time, the exodus is less about geography and more about autonomy.

“Young Black professionals aren’t running from the South. They’re reclaiming it,” said one researcher familiar with Apartment List’s findings.

“They’re moving where they can live, build wealth, and be free from the systems that have historically worked against them.”

As the Trump administration doubles down on policies rolling back diversity efforts, health access, and economic equity, young Black Americans are charting a new map of resilience.
Cities like Atlanta, Houston, D.C., and Raleigh have become what one new resident called “freedom zones,” or places where opportunity, community, and Black excellence are not just preserved but expanded.

In a country veering toward authoritarian rule, this migration is both a strategy and a statement. It’s the next chapter in the long journey toward self-determination, one city at a time.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025