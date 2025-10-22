People in the News NDG Staff - 0
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
ProPublica’s in-depth investigation reveals that Russell Vought, Donald Trump’s former budget director, is the real power inside this White House. Vought is the principal author...
On October 21, 2025, TexasWorks, a tuition-free diploma and career certification program for adults, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Fort Worth (Southside) campus,...
Thursday, October 23, 2025

Thursday, October 23, 2025

From Boston to Paris, Art Keeps Disappearing into the Dark

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

It was just after dawn in Paris when the sirens began to wail through the narrow streets surrounding the Louvre. Soldiers with rifles guarded the courtyard, tourists were turned away, and the great glass pyramid stood silent under a gray sky. Inside, the world’s most visited museum had been stripped of eight priceless jewels once belonging to Napoleon III and Empress Eugénie.

The thieves were gone, and the crime had already become legend. Police say it was fast and flawless. Less than seven minutes from entry to escape. Security footage shows figures dressed in black, moving with precision. They knew what they wanted and how to take it. When the alarms rang, it was already too late. The jewels, pieces of France’s royal past, vanished into the dark.

Experts say the thieves may be caught, but the jewels will not return. Once the gold is melted and the diamonds cut, there is no trail left to follow.

 

(Photo via NNPA)

“Once they’re gone, they’re gone,” said Christopher Marinello of Art Recovery International.
For investigators, time is the enemy. For thieves, time is the perfect disguise. The Louvre’s director has been called before lawmakers to explain how it happened. Security, already under criticism, failed at the worst possible moment.

In France, where art is faith, this robbery has become a national wound. Half a world away, Myles Connor watched the story unfold. Once the most famous art thief in America, Connor stole a Rembrandt from a Boston museum in the 1980s. When asked about the Louvre heist, he said it was “damn close” to the most expensive museum theft in history.

“They will be vilified,” he said, “but they’ll also be remembered.” The Louvre is not the first to fall.

In 1990, two men dressed as police officers walked into Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. They overpowered the guards and stripped thirteen paintings from the walls. Rembrandt. Vermeer. Degas. Manet. Gone without a trace. The museum’s founder had written that nothing inside could ever be moved, so the empty frames remain, haunting the gallery like ghosts. More than thirty years later, the paintings never returned.

In 1911, the Mona Lisa disappeared from the same Paris museum that now mourns its jewels. She was not yet famous then. When she vanished, the world learned her name. Two years later, police found her in Florence, hidden by an Italian handyman who claimed he wanted to bring her home. When she was returned to the Louvre, she was no longer just a painting. She was a legend.

In 1972, three masked men descended through a skylight into the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. They tied up the guards and escaped with 18 paintings and dozens of jewels, including a Rembrandt worth $1 million. No one was ever caught. None of the art has been found. Some say the Montreal mafia helped hide the works in private collections. Others believe they were destroyed.

In 2010, Paris faced another betrayal from within. A man known as “Spider-Man” climbed the walls of the Musée d’Art Moderne and slipped inside. He took works by Picasso, Matisse, and Modigliani, choosing his prizes with an artist’s eye. When he was arrested, the paintings were gone. Some believe he destroyed them rather than let them be recovered. He said he stole them for beauty. Beauty, he learned, does not survive the dark.

And in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a different kind of art theft unfolded. It was not the work of masked strangers in the night, but of a crew that operated for more than twenty years. Their crimes stretched across states and generations. The Everhart Museum in Scranton lost two priceless works in 2005, “Le Grande Passion” by Andy Warhol and “Springs Winter” by Jackson Pollock, stolen as part of a conspiracy that reached from small towns to national landmarks.

Nine men were involved. They took art, trophies, jewelry, and history. They also stole a Christy Matthewson jersey, Yogi Berra’s World Series rings, and Roger Maris’s MVP trophy. They stripped museums bare, melted down the gold, and sold what was left for a fraction of its worth. One of them, Nicholas Dombek, even burned “Upper Hudson” by Jasper Cropsey, a painting worth half a million dollars, to keep it from being used as evidence. The smoke from that fire carried more than the scent of oil and canvas. It carried the loss of American history.

Investigators called it a twenty-year trail of destruction. The Everhart’s stolen works remain missing, ghosts of American art that vanished not for beauty, but for greed. When the thieves were finally caught in 2025, after decades of evasion, they were convicted in federal court. Their sentences may bring justice, but not restoration. The ashes of “Upper Hudson” cannot be pieced back together. The Warhol and the Pollock may never be seen again.

Now the Louvre stands scarred again, its name added to a list of crimes that span centuries. Investigators search every corner of Paris, but the city knows how easily beauty disappears. The jewels of Napoleon’s court may already be gone, scattered into fragments, melted into history. Every thief tells the same story. Desire and genius intertwined. Each painting, each jewel, pulled from the hands of time by someone who wanted to possess the unattainable. The Louvre heist is only the newest verse in that song.

Somewhere tonight, gold glows beneath the wrong light. Somewhere, a thief admires the sparkle of what can never again belong to the world. And somewhere else, an empty frame waits in silence, holding the shape of what was lost.

Visit Our Video Channel

