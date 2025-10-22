People in the News NDG Staff - 0
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
People in the News NDG Staff - 0
ProPublica’s in-depth investigation reveals that Russell Vought, Donald Trump’s former budget director, is the real power inside this White House. Vought is the principal author...
People in the News NDG Staff - 0
On October 21, 2025, TexasWorks, a tuition-free diploma and career certification program for adults, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Fort Worth (Southside) campus,...
People in the News

Thursday, October 23, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 23, 2025

NDG Bookshelf: ‘Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless’ is an Odd Look at Mushrooms That is Definitely Worth Delving Into

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Something weird is growing on your kitchen sink.

It wasn’t there last night but today? Yeah, and it’s not intentional. You need to get rid of it somehow, wipe it off, kill it, eliminate it altogether or, as in the new book “Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless” by Maria Pinto, maybe study it and eat it.

Junjo or duppy umbrella.

When Maria Pinto was studying a mushroom species she found in a Target parking lot, her mother scoffed. In Jamaica, she said, there were just two kinds of mushrooms, which sent Pinto off on a search. The word “junjo” sounded like something else, which led to another thought, which took her further down the mushroom hole.

As a “melancholic” kid, “weird, queer… a child destined to stay strange,” Pinto’d always been fascinated with dirt and the things growing in it. For awhile, she liked to taste dirt, to know its saltiness. Eventually, she realized that, in eating soil, she was also eating a considerable amount of fungus.

Self-taught, her laboratory extended out her front door, surrounding her house, and out on nearby trails. She began spending time in wooded areas, face to the ground, photographing and getting to know the fungi that she found.

Fungi does not have a “season,” although mushroom-hunting does, and Pinto enjoys the taste of what she finds, experimenting with ways to make each fungus palatable. The smell of one kind of mushroom can vary from the next; sometimes, mushrooms smell like something you’d never want to eat, but in an oddly mouthwatering way.

Fungus, especially in mushroom form, are tainted by race, says Pinto. They were often used as a meat substitute when slaves were underfed – and when they were inedible or even poisonous, they were quite possibly instruments of revenge on overseers or slave masters.

All mushrooms, Pinto points out, are edible. Some just once.

Dirt. You scrub it off your shoes, tumble it from your clothes, wipe it off your hands and watch it swirl down the drain. And after you’ve read “Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless,” you’ll want to look at what’s in it a little closer.

A mycophile is a person who’s interested in mushrooms and fungi, and author Maria Pinto may create a few more of them with her guileless obsession with all things mushroom.

She’s unabashed in sharing her biography in this book, which fits with the lessons learned, and she adds history where appropriate but the body of this book teaches readers to want to open their eyes wide to the tiniest things that surround us. Pinto encourages readers to get low, to get dirty, to smell and touch and know nature’s hidden things that many of us might normally rear away from. That’s a practice that’s easy, cheap, and fun.

If you love to eat mushrooms, you enjoy a lighthearted science book, you need a new hobby, or you’ve noticed fungi and wondered about it, this book gives you permission to find out. Truly, “Fearless, Sleepless, Deathless” is a book to sink your teeth into.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
