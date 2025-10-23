Creatives Care Dallas Launches to Support Gig-Based Artists with Affordable Health and Wellness

DALLAS — The Dallas Music Office, a division of Visit Dallas, has partnered with Arete Health Shield to launch Creatives Care Dallas, an innovative program providing affordable health and wellness resources for Dallas County’s creative workforce.

This first-of-its-kind initiative officially launches October 24 and focuses on gig-based artists, musicians, filmmakers, and freelancers whose careers often lack traditional health coverage.

For $65 per month, members receive virtual primary care, 24/7 telemedicine, behavioral health services, and $0 co-pay prescriptions for the top 2,000 medications. Each membership can cover up to five people.

“Our creative workforce is the heartbeat of Dallas’ cultural identity,” said Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Director of Cultural Tourism and the Dallas Music Office. “The arts power Dallas’ economy, and it’s our duty to support the people who fuel that success.”

Membership is open to all creative professionals in Dallas County who earn 1099, contract, or project-based income. Participants can join regardless of existing insurance coverage.

Arete Health powers the program and manages all enrollment, billing, and care services. Visit Dallas and the Dallas Music Office serve as community partners but do not provide medical care or administration.

“Creatives Care Dallas redefines access to healthcare,” said Byron Sanders, CEO of Arete Health. “True care starts with access. Artists and makers deserve healthcare that fits their lives. Our Arete Health Shield service ensures Dallas’ creativity thrives because its people are cared for.”

Each year, the program will donate proceeds to a designated arts nonprofit. The 2026 beneficiary is Amplified Minds, a Dallas-based mental health organization offering free therapy, LGBTQIA+ support, and group counseling for adults.

“We’re honored to receive support from Creatives Care Dallas,” said Lauren O’Connor, President of Amplified Minds. “These funds expand our free therapy programs and mental health resources for creatives.”

PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILS:

Date: October 24, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75204

Speakers include Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart and Byron Sanders, with a special performance by Cameron McCloud of Cure for Paranoia.