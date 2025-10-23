Early Voting Faces Delays Due to Texas Secretary of State TEAM System Issues

AUSTIN — Early voting in Texas is being slowed by the Secretary of State’s new TEAM voter registration system, causing delays and confusion.

Counties report slow processing of voter registration applications and inaccurate updates to voter status. Election officials say TEAM incorrectly generates registration lists, complicating poll books and mail-in ballot tracking.

Four days into early voting, the Secretary of State’s website still does not list updated voting locations for Texans.

Texas Democratic Party Chairman Kendall Scudder called the issues “unacceptable Republican shenanigans” that could block constitutional voting rights.

He cited mid-cycle redistricting and TEAM system errors as barriers to ballot access.

Kay Parr, President of the Texas Democratic County Chair Association, emphasized the need for every county to be prepared for the November 4th election.

She criticized the lack of updated voter information on VoteTexas.gov.

In response, the Texas Democratic Party compiled county-specific voting information for early voters.

The list is publicly available to help Texans find their polling locations and vote with confidence.

Officials warn that these administrative challenges could further depress Texas voter turnout, already ranking second to last nationally.