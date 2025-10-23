Garland ISD Earns Perfect Score on State Financial Integrity Rating

GARLAND, TX — Garland Independent School District (GISD) earned a perfect score of 100 on the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The rating reflects the district’s 2023–2024 financial management and accountability practices.

FIRST evaluates school districts using 21 key indicators, including budgeting, debt management, financial solvency, and public fund efficiency. Garland ISD met or exceeded all standards, earning full points in every category.

“The key to our perfect score is leadership that prioritizes financial stability in long-term decisions,” said Arturo Valenzuela, Executive Director of Finance.

Valenzuela explained the finance department’s approach: “Regular communication and honesty about areas needing attention ensure every team member understands their role. This dedication maintains our Superior Achievement status year after year.”

A perfect FIRST rating also demonstrates Garland ISD’s commitment to transparency. The district publicly shares its results annually. The 2024–2025 rating will be presented at the regular board meeting on October 28, 2025, following public notice in The Dallas Morning News on October 6.

“Since the A-F rating began in 2015–16, Garland ISD has earned an ‘A’ Superior Achievement rating every year except one,” said Darrell Dodds, Chief Financial Officer. “Our consistent perfect scores highlight our commitment to financial stewardship.”

Garland ISD continues to set the standard for responsible fiscal management, transparency, and community trust while supporting its mission.