Kyler Murray Foundation Surprises Two Dallas Families During South Oak Cliff High School Homecoming

DALLAS — Two South Oak Cliff High School families will receive monetary support from the Kyler Murray Foundation during the school’s homecoming game.

The surprise will occur during the halftime ceremony at the Sprague Athletic Complex, where the foundation will present generous check donations to help cover housing costs and essential family needs.

The presentation marks the launch of a long-term community partnership aimed at supporting Dallas families through financial assistance and advocacy.

The event begins with kickoff at 7:30 p.m., followed by the halftime ceremony at 8:15 p.m. Media attendance requires RSVP by 3 p.m. on October 23.

Missy and Kevin Murray will present the checks during halftime, following homecoming awards.

Principal Willie Johnson and Kyler Murray Foundation representatives will be available for interviews upon request.

This initiative highlights the foundation’s mission to strengthen and support local Dallas families through meaningful, direct community engagement.