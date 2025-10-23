McKinney City Council Recap: Key Decisions and Community Events

McKINNEY, TX —The McKinney City Council met on Tuesday, October 21, to discuss safety, community engagement, and holiday events.

Better Together Initiative: Council adopted guiding principles to address homelessness collaboratively. City departments, nonprofits, and stakeholders will coordinate efforts.

Public Safety Measures: Council approved ordinances enhancing safety and accessibility downtown. Rules include updated sidewalk and plaza regulations and restricted camping in undesignated public spaces.

Community Events:

Make a Difference Day: Volunteer projects occur Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25. Individuals and teams can sign up to support local nonprofits.

National Pumpkin Day: Residents are reminded to trash pumpkin pulp and seeds to prevent clogged city pipes.

McKinney Christmas Tree: Downtown will host a 40-foot Concolor Fir imported from Michigan. Main Street fundraising supports the tree, and the first 150 donors of $35 receive a keepsake ornament.

Veterans Day Ceremony: Saturday, November 8, at 11 a.m. at Corporal RD Foster Veterans Memorial Park, honoring all who served with a memorial marker dedication.

Next Meeting: Tuesday, November 4, at 6 p.m. Learn more or watch the meeting replay at McKinneyTexas.org/CouncilMeeting.