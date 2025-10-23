National Family Reunion Institute Celebrates 35 Years and Hosts Virtual Workshop for Planners

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The National Family Reunion Institute (NFRI) celebrates 35 years of supporting family reunion planners. The institute will host a virtual workshop on October 25 from noon to 2:00 p.m. EDT.

The workshop honors founder Dr. Ione Vargus and her mission to strengthen, inspire, and guide family reunion planning. Participants will access resources, learn best practices, and celebrate family history, values, and traditions.

Dr. Vargus’ vision continues to assist both new and experienced planners. It encourages creativity and active participation while building intergenerational connections. Families learn, grow, and enjoy meaningful time together.

Workshop highlights include:

Lessons from 35 years of reunion planning

Guidance on doing and displaying family history

Strategies for raising funds for reunions, targeting $1,000 in profit

Open Q&A with participants, polling, and door prizes

The free workshop is open to family reunion planners nationwide who register in advance. Participants will gain actionable tools, practical tips, and creative strategies to enhance reunions.

“Family reunion fundamentals are essential, but they must evolve with changing families,” said Dr. Ione Vargus, Dean Emerita of Temple University’s School of Social Work. “NFRI workshops allow planners to exchange ideas, receive guidance, and leave with tangible strategies for success.”