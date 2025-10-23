Perry Middle School Honors Student Hero for Saving Grandfather from House Fire

CARROLLTON — Students, staff, and first responders gathered at DeWitt Perry Middle School to honor eighth-grader Jonathan Ibarra, who bravely rescued his grandfather from a burning home in August.

During a spirited pep rally, Carrollton Fire Rescue and the Carrollton Police Department recognized Jonathan’s heroism with special commendations and challenge coins.

The incident occurred on August 22 when Officer Stovall noticed thick black smoke nearby. Upon arrival, he discovered a home engulfed in flames. To his surprise, Jonathan was already guiding his grandfather to safety.

Jonathan recalled spotting smoke in the hallway before finding the laundry room ceiling on fire. While his grandmother tried to fight the flames with a garden hose, Jonathan acted fast. He woke his sleeping grandfather and led him outside to safety. All three family members escaped unharmed.

Officer Stovall stated that Jonathan’s quick thinking likely saved his grandfather’s life. In recognition, both departments awarded him a Life Saving Certificate and commemorative coins for his bravery.

“Jonathan didn’t hesitate to protect the one he loved,” said Michael Thomson, Chief of Carrollton Fire Rescue. “His courage shows the power of caring for others and reflects our community’s true heart.”

Perry Middle School Principal Robert Atchinson praised Jonathan’s heroism as an inspiring example for all students.

“He acted with courage and love,” said Atchinson. “Jonathan showed what it truly means to be a hero. We’re proud to have him as part of the Perry family and grateful to the Carrollton Fire Department for honoring his bravery.”