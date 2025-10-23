SingleTree Lane Shines at LA Fashion Week with Bold Wearable Art Collection

LOS ANGELES, CA — October 21, 2025 — SingleTree Lane, a woman-owned fashion brand, captivated audiences at LA Fashion Week with its wearable art collection. The runway show took place October 18 at the historic Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood.

The collection showcased vibrant prints, eco-conscious fabrics, and statement-making pieces. Nearly every runway look sold out immediately, and demand extended well beyond the event.

“Walking among legends at the Lot at Formosa was surreal and humbling,” said Anita Davenport, founder and creative director. “To see nearly every piece sell out proves fashion with soul and purpose resonates.”

Founded on February 1, 2023, to honor Black History Month, SingleTree Lane blends color, culture, and sustainability. The iconic venue highlighted the brand’s commitment to storytelling and radical self-expression.

Runway highlights included

Wide-leg pants made from recycled plastic bottles

Crop tops and quarter-zip pullovers combining style with machine-washable practicality

Wearable art sweatshirts featuring original global-inspired graphic designs

The runway featured diverse models of Asian, Eastern European, Black American, and White American descent. Some wore designs inspired by cultures different from their own, reinforcing the brand’s message: wearable art is for everyone.

The enthusiastic response from attendees, buyers, and industry insiders positioned SingleTree Lane as a leader in sustainable fashion. The brand’s Give & Grow initiative donates proceeds to 11 nonprofits supporting the environment, women, and children with every purchase.

Following the event, SingleTree Lane will expand into museum stores, boutique retailers, and global fashion markets. The brand is currently stocked in Flying Solo boutiques in New York and Paris and seeks partnerships with cultural institutions and sustainable fashion platforms nationwide.

For more information or to shop the LA Fashion Week collection, visit shopsingletree.com.