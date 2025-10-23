Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree in America Lights Up Galleria Dallas for the Holidays

DALLAS — Galleria Dallas will unveil its 95-foot-tall Christmas tree, the tallest indoor holiday tree in the United States, starting November 2. The massive tree has been a beloved fixture for decades.

Nearly 50 holiday crew members will take five days to assemble the tree. A five-ton steel frame supports over 700 branches, each hand-sewn with thousands of twigs.

The tree features 200,000 programmable LED lights by Twinkly, the same company that lights the Vatican tree. Animated displays include dancing reindeer, Santa Claus, candy canes, and moving gifts. A 10-foot, 100-pound LED star tops the tree.

“The holiday season is our time to shine,” said Angie Freed, Galleria Dallas General Manager. “Visitors can truly skate into the holidays with this stunning display.”

The tree will be fully constructed by November 6 and remain through January 5, 2026. A time-lapse video of its creation is available online.

Grand Tree Lighting shows will feature Black Friday, Nov. 28, Nov. 29, and Saturday, Dec. 6. Ice shows include Olympians Ashley Cain, Kaitlin Hawayek, Jean-Luc Baker, U.S. champion Ryan Bradley, and Youth Olympic champion Jacob Sanchez. Nearly 100 students from the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center will perform group numbers.

The highlight is Missile Toes, Galleria’s backflipping Santa, who shoots fireworks from his skates. Shows end with a countdown and pyrotechnics, a tradition since 1993. The custom flame-retardant suit took over five years to perfect.

Galleria Dallas’ tree offers special holiday memories. More skaters circle this tree than Rockefeller Center’s tree. Many couples propose while skating. Daily Illumination Celebrations occur at noon, 2, 4, and 6 p.m., featuring the LED lights dancing to orchestrated music. This year, the effect is mirrored on two 36-foot trees in the center.

The entire center is decorated with 44 palm trees wrapped in 50,000 lights. Ten additional trees inside feature 40,000 lights, and 30 outdoor trees along the Dallas North Tollway have 100,000 red LED lights.

Galleria Dallas hosts daily free shows and entertainment throughout the holiday season. A full schedule is available at www.galleriadallas.com/holiday.