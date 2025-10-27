Grand Rapids, MI Honored FT. Worth Resident Marvin Sapp’s Late Wife With Street Name

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Gospel artist Marvin Sapp returned to his hometown to celebrate the legacy of his late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp. The city of Grand Rapids honored her memory with a street naming and marked the 22nd anniversary of Lighthouse Full Life Center, the church the couple founded.

Furthermore, to commemorate the occasion, Sapp served as guest preacher at Lighthouse and unveiled a new inscribed cornerstone on the church building.

“It was an exhilarating weekend as we celebrated the remarkable legacy of my late wife, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp,” Sapp shared.

“MaLinda devoted herself tirelessly to our community. I am thrilled that my children witnessed their mother’s legacy being honored in such a profound way. My two grandchildren were present as well.”

While they may not remember the ceremony, their parents will share with them the significance of their grandmother’s life and contributions.”

The Grand Rapids City Council voted to name a portion of Madison Avenue as Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Way. City officials noted that “her legacy of service, education, and faith continues to inspire generations.”

Dr. Sapp served Grand Rapids with passion, energy, and grace. She was a professor of psychology at Grand Rapids Community College. The founding principal of Grand Rapids Ellington Academy for Arts and Technology. Lastly, the administrative pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center.

Community service has long been central to Lighthouse’s mission. The church continues to provide outreach initiatives and remains vibrant. This is a community-focused ministry under Pastor RJ Marshall and his wife, Kristan.

Additionally, Dr. Sapp co-chaired the Grand Rapids Symphony Celebration of Soul event. Her legacy lives on through the Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Award, which honors individuals and organizations committed to diversity, inclusion, and engagement.

Above all, Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp’s dedication to service was second only to her devotion to her children — Marvin II, MiKaila, and Madisson.