People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Reverend Crystal Bates is now the Texas NAACP’s assistant secretary. Rev. Bates who is also vice chair of the Environmental & Climate Justice Committee...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
There are moments in history when a single act of generosity reveals the moral decay of an entire nation. MacKenzie Scott’s $38 million gift to...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 30, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 30, 2025

AI Set to Transform Pediatric Neuro-Oncology: A New Era in Treatment and Assessment

(Newswise) Researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) published new guidance to help responsibly implement artificial intelligence (AI) in pediatric neuro-oncology. The work includes a policy review from the AI in Response Assessment in Pediatric Neuro-Oncology (AI-RAPNO) subcommittee and a companion review in The Lancet Oncology, detailing how AI can enhance tumor assessment, support treatment planning and improve outcomes for children with brain tumors.

RAPNO is an international consortium that develops criteria for response assessment in pediatric brain tumors. AI-RAPNO is its subcommittee focused on translating AI into those criteria. The new policy blueprint addresses how to standardize imaging, validate algorithms in pediatric populations, and ensure equitable access so that AI tools are safe, effective, and trustworthy at the point of care.

Pediatric central nervous system (CNS) tumors are the most common solid tumors in children and adolescents, with approximately 48,000 new cases annually worldwide. Prognosis varies due to the differing treatability and lethality of tumors, and treatments often result in long-term side effects and reduced quality of life. MRI plays a crucial role in diagnosing and monitoring these tumors.

 

(DWG Studio)

While AI advancements like 3D tumor auto-segmentation and radiation therapy planning have been FDA-approved for adult oncology, pediatric standards were lacking. The AI-RAPNO policy and its companion review address this gap by providing actionable clinical translation recommendations.

Key recommendations from the AI-RAPNO policy include:

• Standardized Imaging Inputs and Labels: These are consistent and clear definitions used in MRI scans of children to improve how doctors evaluate and monitor brain tumors. This includes specific sequences, data descriptions, and outlined areas on images, all tailored to the RAPNO initiative for better understanding of children’s brain health.

• Pediatric-Specific Validation: This means ensuring that the imaging techniques and data work well across different groups of children, considering their age, type of tumor, location, and the type of MRI scanner used.

• Trustworthy Evaluation: This involves using clear and honest reporting of results, understanding the limits and accuracy of the techniques, and involving medical professionals in the process to ensure reliable outcomes.

• Equity and Access: This focuses on making sure that all children, regardless of their background or location, have access to the best possible imaging care. It involves addressing data shortages, preventing biases, and supporting resource-limited areas.

• Prospective Pilots: These are initial test runs where AI tools are used in real clinical settings and trials. They are designed to improve the methods used to assess children’s brain tumors, in line with RAPNO goals.

“These recommendations offer a practical roadmap to move from promising research to safe, equitable bedside use,” said Anahita Fathi Kazerooni, PhD, lead author of the policy article and senior author of the review, co-lead of AI-RAPNO, and Assistant Professor at CHOP’s Center for Data Driven Discovery in Biomedicine (D3b) within the Division of Neurosurgery, and the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Pennsylvania. “As AI evolves, standardization, validation and transparency will be key to realizing personalized care for children with brain tumors.”

The companion review in The Lancet Oncology synthesizes evidence that AI can automate and improve precision of tumor measurements compared with manual methods; support non-invasive molecular subtyping to inform treatment; predict recurrence and progression risk to guide surveillance; and evaluate treatment-related side effects, informing survivorship and quality-of-life care.

“These guidelines help clinicians understand when and how to trust AI outputs, what evidence to look for, and how to integrate tools with RAPNO-aligned decision-making,” said Ali Nabavizadeh, MD, senior author of the policy article and co-senior author of the review, co-lead of AI-RAPNO, Director of the Translational Imaging Research Unit at CHOP’s D3b and Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025