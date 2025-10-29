People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Reverend Crystal Bates is now the Texas NAACP’s assistant secretary. Rev. Bates who is also vice chair of the Environmental & Climate Justice Committee...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
There are moments in history when a single act of generosity reveals the moral decay of an entire nation. MacKenzie Scott’s $38 million gift to...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 30, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Carrollton Achieves All Six State Comptroller Transparency Awards

The City of Carrollton has been awarded all six Transparency Stars possible through the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Transparency Stars program.

The Texas Comptroller’s program recognizes local governments that have completed all requirements for going above and beyond in their transparency practices and expanding their transparency efforts by providing clear and meaningful financial information through documents, visualization, and other formats.

The program recognizes great breadth and depth in the information presented for each specific Transparency Star awarded, making each star a prestigious achievement.

“Financial transparency is a core value for the City of Carrollton, and this award demonstrates the City’s commitment to open government,” Mayor Steve Babick said.
“We hold ourselves to high standards in all departments and work hard to remain accountable to the public on how spending and budgetary issues are handled, and
continue to expand our best practices to ensure Carrollton remains the City that families and businesses want to call home.”

 

(City of Carrollton)

Carrollton was the first entity to be awarded a Traditional Finance Transparency Star in 2016 and the first entity to be recognized with four stars. With the receipt of the fifth star
in August and the sixth and final on Tuesday, September 30, Carrollton became the 13th local government in the state to be awarded all six stars in the current program.

The City has earned and maintained the following stars since their original award dates.

• Traditional Finances (March 2016) provides insight into revenues and expenditures, positions, and property tax information.

• Debt Obligations (August 2016) provides information related to total outstanding debt obligations and historical bond election information.

• Economic Development (August 2016) provides information on the City’s economic incentives agreements, related tax information, jobs created, and capital investments received for the agreements.

• Public Pensions (September 2016) provides insight into the City’s funding ratio, amortization, rates of return, unfunded actuarial accrued liabilities, and determined contribution rates.

• Open Government & Compliance (August 2025) provides information related to total outstanding debt obligations and historical bond election information.

• Contracts & Procurement (September 2025) provides information related to service with customers and vendors, as well as transparency with the public by
implementing and supporting processes that provide timely, cost-effective, and high-quality contracts, and expenditure reports.

“Transparency remains a primary focus for the department as we continue to be outstanding stewards of City Resources,” Carrollton Director of Finance Melissa Everett said. “The state comptroller’s office reviews and audits each city’s transparency information annually to ensure the required criteria is being met in every area and may revoke an award should they determine an awardee’s transparency information no longer meets the criteria or is no longer in keeping with the program’s goals and intent.”

The City’s website is equipped with the latest fiscal year’s budget, check register, comprehensive annual financial report, unclaimed funds and property, and debt information. In addition, there are up to seven years of past annual budgets available.
The financial reports provided on the City’s website give taxpayers a transparent look at where their money goes.

For a high-level, easy-to-read compilation of the City’s budgetary and financial status, a digital version of the latest 2024 Popular Annual Financial Report, or PAFR, is available for review on the City’s website at cityofcarrollton.com/accounting. It includes not only financial information, but also a community profile, an overview of Carrollton’s activities and accomplishments from the past year, a look ahead at exciting local developments, and trend data for Texas municipalities.

For a deeper insight into the City’s strong fiscal performance and responsible spending practices, visit cityofcarrollton.com/finance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025