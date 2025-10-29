People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Reverend Crystal Bates is now the Texas NAACP’s assistant secretary. Rev. Bates who is also vice chair of the Environmental & Climate Justice Committee...
There are moments in history when a single act of generosity reveals the moral decay of an entire nation. MacKenzie Scott’s $38 million gift to...
It did not come as a surprise to Atiya Henley’s parents, alumni of Head Start, that she would become a published author before the...
Film Review: ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ is a Solid Watch

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***) “I don’t want to have to explain it.” That’s a demand many artists can understand. Not having to elaborate on their creativity, just expressing it is the quest.

That’s also the central issue in this quiet chapter of Bruce Springsteen’s life. An epoch that trapped him in the worst of times emotionally, but not creatively. The singer-songwriter, who’s won 22 Grammys, two Golden Globes and an Academy Award, was adrift. Writer/director Scott Cooper who bases this bio/film/mus/dra on a book by Warren Zanes, Deliver Me From Nowhere, captures that mood. That’s the seed.

Hard to recollect and depict the entire career of an iconic rock star in 120 minutes (editor Pamela Martin). Easier to look through a window. To catch a glimpse. A period that catalogues pivotal moments. That was 1982, when Springsteen’s spirit was bruised and he created his acoustic “Nebraska” album. He’d shunned writing in a studio and conceived songs from a bedroom in Jersey. Laid tracks down on a TEAC 144 Port-a-studio four-track cassette recorder. Just him, a guitar, harmonica and his tortured soul.

On the heels of a powerful live concert, Bruce “the Boss” Springsteen (Jermey Allen White, The Bear) is energized by his performance and chants from a raucous audience. As he walks out into the night air, outside The Stone Pony music venue in Asbury Park, NJ, an old acquaintance introduces him to his sister, Faye (Odessa Young). The troubadour takes her number and puts it in a pocket, for later.

Something is eating at him. After touring to support his successful, heartland rock and roll album The River, he’s in a different head space. Influenced by crime/thriller films like Badlands and complex books by Flannery O’Connor, he exiles himself to a home in Colts Neck, NJ and writes what he’s feeling. Deep depression caused by trauma. Caused by an abusive alcoholic dad (Stephen Graham, Snatch) and a mom (Gaby Hoffman) who couldn’t always protect him.

The creative journey that ensues puts his career on a different path. It threatens relationships with his record company and leaves producer/manager/confidant John Landau (Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice) holding the bag and dodging an onslaught of pressure. Springsteen’s protector encourages the artist to continue, and he’ll handle the friction: “I’ll deal with the noise.”

The soul-searching exploration that follows takes the man who looks like the world’s strongest musician to a weakened, vulnerable and barely able to cope state. Career challenges, writing music and PTSD don’t make him boyfriend material. As he’s pursued and pressured by Faye, he insists he knows his limitations: “I don’t want this to be more than what I’m up to… I don’t know how to love you any better than I do now, and that’s not enough.”

The melancholy storyline becomes more compelling by the minute, helped greatly by profound dialogue. You’re drawn into a sadness that’s pronounced. It’s in his expressions. In the solemn folksinger songs. What’s on view takes you into the head of a music solider who has lost his bravura and his way. The introverted leanings become most obvious when he writes “Born In the USA” — as a quieter song. Then when he tests it in a studio with his band and rocks it the f—k-out, that burst of light among the darkness is a welcomed shock. It reminds you that somewhere, there’s the other Bruce. The lively one his fans know. Not this stranger.

That glimpse of a high-voltage spirit is a teaser that might make fans wish this material had taken a different approach. A different chapter. Certainly, dramas about depression are purposeful, even if all they do is shed light on the disease. But that subject and this indie-film-feel style will likely narrow the amount of movie fans in theaters, and therefore profits. Repeat viewings are highly unlikely. However, from an artistic standpoint, watching and listening to the creation of the Nebraska album is a hauntingly beautiful experience. Artistry in the purest sense. That’s what viewers will take away.

The first moments of the film are particularly jarring because White looks nothing like Springsteen. The Golden Globe Award-winning actor wasn’t a singer or guitar player, beforehand. He feigns being a vocalist well, but doesn’t have a voice that resonates. He plays simple chords on the acoustic guitar OK, but fakes electric guitar on stage in a cheesy air guitar way. Scott’s better at capturing the deep, painful emotions of the moment. Seasoned by a bit of romance and sparse joy. His steady and brilliant acting peaks in a scene in a therapist office. Anyone not moved beforehand, will blubber now. That’s the mark of fine acting.

Strong makes Landau an emotional pin cushion, counselor, therapist and best buddy in ways that could earn him an Oscar® nom for best supporting actor. Not a seam in his performance. Young plays the single mom with the right amount of grit and hurt. The silent pauses and hollow stares given by Graham makes his eerie portrayal of a complicated dad linger. The way his face is lit and filmed (cinematographer Masanobu Takayanagi, Silver Lining’s Playbook) gives him a lost-soul image that your eyes and brain won’t forget.

This bio/film takes a while to grow on you and sink in. It is not the rollicking, exhilarating experience many Springsteen fans will expect. But that likely is the sacrifice the filmmakers and cast were willing to make to tell their story, their own way. And why should they have to explain it. When what they’re thinking is right there on the screen.

For more information about the New York Film Festival go to https://www.filmlinc.org/nyff/

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
