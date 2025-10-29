Rev. Crystal Bates

Reverend Crystal Bates is now the Texas NAACP’s assistant secretary. Rev. Bates who is also vice chair of the Environmental & Climate Justice Committee for the Texas State NAACP is excited about her new role.

“I bring organizational skills, meticulous attention to detail and an unwavering commitment to transparency — all essential qualities that I believe will help me serve effectively and faithfully in the role of assistant secretary,” said Rev. Bates.

Rev. Bates’ new role is the latest position she has held that furthers her dedication to civic action. She led the mobilization and activation of the DFW Metro NAACP in 2020 and was recently elected to her third term as president.

Under Bates’ leadership, the DFW Metro NAACP has conducted Back-to-School Drives, a Voter Registration Blitz that distributed 20,000 voter registration door hangers in three days, a Voter Education & Empowerment Dinner Series, weekly Voter Registration Drives in multiple locations and an annual Youth Hackathon.

Additionally, she just concluded being president of the Coppell Rotary Club, which makes significant impacts globally and locally. As the club’s first African American woman president in its 41-year history, Rev. Bates increased membership by 68%.

Also, Rev. Bates is the president of her nonprofit CBATES, a proud Millennial Board Member of The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, and a chaplain.