Tickets On Sale for ‘The Outsiders’ Coming to Dallas Nov. 4-16

Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America are thrilled to announced that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical,The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture,will go on saleFriday, August 15 at 10 a.m.

The Outsiderswill playDallas’ Music Hall at Fair Park November 4-16, 2025, as part of the 2025/2026 Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas.Tickets for The Outsiders will be available at BroadwayDallas.orgor by calling 800-982-2728.

Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs.The Outsidersnavigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

With a dynamic original score,The Outsidersis a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsidersfeatures a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rappwith Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance)and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman& Jeff Kupermanand is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

The Outsidersfeatures Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuringTatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner CodySpencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick& Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel.Speech Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington, Sensitivity Specialist Ann C James.Music Supervision & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley, Music Direction by Remy Kurs. Production Supervision by Beverly Jenkins, Production Stage Management by Edmond O’Neal.

Casting is by The TRC Company/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.The Outsidersopened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, to rave reviews and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45thStreet). The New York Postproclaims The Outsidersas “The Best New Musical Of The Season.” “Stunning Things Are Happening On The Stage Of The Jacobs Theater. Electrifying. Astonishing. Endlessly effective.The Outsidershas been made with so much love andsincerity. It is fair to call it golden.” saysThe New York Times.Entertainment Weeklysays, “The Outsidershas a heart of gold and The Power To Inspirean Entire Generation.” “An Exhilarating World Of Movement With High-Octane Choreography,” states New York Magazine. Time Out New Yorkcalls it “Raw And More Pulse-Pounding than anything else on Broadway right now.”

The Outsidersis produced on tour by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky, Angelina Jolie, Betsy Dollinger, Jonathan & Michelle Clay, Cristina Marie Vivenzio, The Shubert Organization, LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks, Debra Martin Chase, Sony Music Masterworks, Jamestown Revival Theater, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Brooke Shusterman, Mistry Theatrical Ventures, Galt & Irvin Productions, Tulsa Clarks, Paul & Margaret Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Voltron Global Media, James L. Nederlander, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, The John Gore Organization, Independent Presenters Network, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jeffrey Finn, Playhouse Square, ASR Productions, Indelible InK, Lionheart Productions, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Starhawk Productions, Distant Rumble, GTR Productions, Green Leaf Partnership, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Leslie Kavanaugh, Deborah & Dave Smith, Belle Productions, Chas & Jen Grossman, Rungnapa & Jim Teague, Michael & Molly Schroeder, Casey & Chelsea Baugh, Jim & Emily Flautt, Jon L. Morris, Becky Winkler, William Moran Hickey Jr. & William Moran Hickey III, Melissa Chamberlain & Michael McCartney, Wavelength Productions, Rob O’Neill & Shane Snow, Eric Stine, Rachel Weinstein, Cornice Productionsand La Jolla Playhouse.

The Grammy-nominated Original Broadway Cast Recording ofThe Outsiders from Sony Masterworks Broadwayis now available at https://theoutsidersbroadway.lnk.to/castalbum.

The world premiere of The Outsiderswas produced by La Jolla Playhouse, Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director andDebby Buchholz, Managing Director, in March 2023.