Crow Museum Presents Eliza Au: Squaring the Circle Nov. 15–Mar. 1

The Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas will present Eliza Au: Squaring the Circle from Nov. 15, 2025, through Mar. 1, 2026 at its downtown Dallas Arts District location (2010 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).

The exhibition features intricate ceramic sculptures by Texas-based artist Eliza Au. She is the second artist featured in the museum’s Texas Ties series, highlighting artists with connections to the Lone Star State. Au, who teaches ceramics at the University of North Texas in Denton, explores architectural ornament and pattern through site-specific installations.

“Eliza Au blends timeless mathematical principles with cutting-edge 3D technology to produce striking monumental works of art,” said Senior Director Amy Lewis Hofland. “Her visionary practice balances the museum’s mission with the University, where science and art converge.”

Exhibition Highlights

The major new commission, Squaring the Circle, anchors the exhibition as a site-specific installation celebrating ornament and pattern. Au examines architectural components – tiles, blocks, screens, lines, and circles – through repetition and multiplication of form.

Her work references sacred spaces, from Buddhist caves to grottos and houses of worship. “Architectural ornament historically connected infinite repetition to divinity,” Au said. “Contemporary architecture uses fluid line and complexity to express utopic societal ideals.”

Through Squaring the Circle and other sculptures, Au transforms ornament into a meditative spiritual act. Her mathematically precise forms merge ancient and modern methods, combining clay with Rhino CAD 3D modeling. Each computer-generated pattern evokes decorative arts and scientific order, inviting contemplation of ornament, abstraction, and transcendence.

Educational Engagement

While the exhibition is on view, Au will engage UT Dallas students with lectures, tours, and educational activities.

About Eliza Au

Born in Vancouver, Canada, Au earned her MFA from the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in 2009. She has completed residencies at the Studio at the Corning Museum of Glass, Pilchuck Glass School, Guldagergaard International Research Center, and Pottery Workshop in Jingdezhen, China.

From 2017–2019, she was a full-time faculty member at Alfred-CAFA Design for Industry Program at the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing. Her work has been acquired by private collectors and institutions, including the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Other Exhibitions at the Crow Museum

Visitors can also view Fire and Earth: Early Chinese Pottery from the MacLean Collection, running through Sept. 27, 2026. It features 45 vessels highlighting ancient craftsmanship, aesthetic innovation, and early Chinese material culture.

Additionally, Paper Knife: Objects of Beauty in Early Modern Japan runs Nov. 8, 2025–Aug. 29, 2027. It explores the artistry and refinement of small decorative objects used in daily life.

General Information

The Crow Museum operates two locations: the UT Dallas campus (800 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson, TX 75080) and the Dallas Arts District (2010 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201). Both are open Tuesdays–Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., and closed Mondays. Admission is free.