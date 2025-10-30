Meet Santa at Grapevine Mills, North East Mall, and Firewheel Town Center

Families can meet Santa Claus this holiday season at the Simon Photo Experience at Grapevine Mills, North East Mall, and Firewheel Town Center. Santa will be available from November through Christmas Eve for photos, parades, and holiday celebrations.

Santa at Grapevine Mills

Dates: Nov. 14 – Dec. 24

Hours: 2 – 7 p.m., hours vary; reservations encouraged.

Grapevine Mills shoppers can also enjoy:

Caring Santa® – Dec. 7, 9 – 10:30 a.m.

A private, sensory-friendly event for children with special needs.

Visitors can check the website for a complete schedule and make reservations.

Santa at North East Mall

Dates: Nov. 20 – Dec. 24

Hours: 6 – 9 p.m., hours vary; reservations encouraged.

Additional events include:

Santa’s Arrival – Nov. 20, 6 – 8 p.m.

Kick off the season with performances, giveaways, arts and crafts, and Santa photos.

Caring Santa® – Dec. 7, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs.

Reservations are recommended for all events.

Santa at Firewheel Town Center

Dates: Nov. 22 – Dec. 24

Hours: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., hours vary; reservations encouraged.

Featured events include:

Santa’s Arrival Parade – Nov. 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Enjoy Garland ISD choir and drill team performances, free hot chocolate, and festive activities.

Pet Photos – Nov. 23, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Bring pets to pose with Santa for a fun family photo opportunity.

Caring Santa® – Dec. 7, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Private sensory-friendly experience for children with special needs.

Pajama Party with Santa – Dec. 1, 8, 15, 5 – 7 p.m.

Wear pajamas, enjoy special treats, and celebrate the season with Santa.

Reservations are encouraged for all special events. Visit the mall websites for hours and registration links.