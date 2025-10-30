Mesquite Library Welcomes New Director as Longtime Leader Retires

MESQUITE — After 46 years of service, including more than 15 with the City of Mesquite, Virginia Mundt, Director of Library Services, is retiring. Her farewell marks the end of a remarkable career dedicated to literacy and community growth.

This week, the City celebrated Mundt’s retirement with cheers, tears, and heartfelt tributes. Mayor Daniel Alemán, Jr. proclaimed Virginia Mundt Day in recognition of her lasting contributions, saying her leadership “has certainly left a positive mark on Mesquite.”

Mundt guided the Mesquite Public Library through major technological advances. She introduced digital services and new operational processes that improved access and efficiency for residents. Under her leadership, the library earned the Texas Municipal Library Directors Award for Excellence nine consecutive years, reflecting her commitment to innovation and service.

As Mundt closes this chapter, Lorie Travi steps into the role of Director of Library Services. Travi was promoted from Assistant Director, a position she has held since April. With nearly 20 years of experience in library services, she brings both vision and leadership to the department.

Before joining Mesquite, Travi served as Director of Systems and Performance Outcomes at the Kitchener Public Library in Ontario, Canada. Her work there included developing the 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, migrating software to cloud systems, managing partnerships, negotiating contracts, and overseeing budgets.

Travi earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dallas and a master’s degree from Texas Woman’s University. She also holds a Public Library Leaders Certificate (2023) and has mentored through the Ontario Library Association, the United Way for the City of Hamilton, and Inform Ontario.

With Travi’s leadership, the Mesquite Public Library System enters a new era—one built on innovation, community connection, and the enduring legacy of Virginia Mundt’s service.