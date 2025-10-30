Original ChopShop Unwraps New Menu Items and In-App Rewards

Original ChopShop, the fast-casual eatery known for wholesome ingredients and customizable meals, launches a Winter Campaign on Nov. 4. The campaign features seasonal menu items, exclusive promotions, and exciting in-app experiences.

New Seasonal Menu Items

To celebrate the season, ChopShop introduces Nutella in two new options. The HazelBerry Toast features Nutella topped with banana, strawberry, honey, and chia seeds on multigrain toast.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Blueberry Boost Protein Shake delivers flavor and nutrition. This blend combines blueberry, banana, Nutella, peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, Greek yogurt, and oat milk for a perfect pick-me-up.

Holiday Fund Load Challenge

The brand also launches its annual fund load challenge through the mobile app. From Nov. 4 to Dec. 31, guests who load $50 in the app receive $3 off every day in January plus one free cookie.

Guests who load $100 receive $3 off every day in January and February plus two free cookies.

7 Days of Unwrapping Instagram Campaign

Loyalty members and social followers can also join the “7 Days of Unwrapping” campaign from Dec. 15–21. This weeklong event offers daily surprises and promotions to unwrap.

Leadership Insight

“This season, we’re excited to introduce Nutella to the ChopShop menu,” said CEO Jason Morgan. “Nutella gives guests a new sweet option or peanut butter alternative. Our holiday fund load campaign encourages daily visits and offers incentives to start the new year feeling good.”

Learn More

To explore menu offerings, visit OriginalChopShop.com. Download the Original ChopShop app and join the Chops Loyalty rewards program for exclusive food and beverage offers.