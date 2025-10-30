UNT Dallas Invites Students and Families to True Blue Preview Day on Nov. 1

DALLAS — The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) will host True Blue Preview Day on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. It invites high school and college transfer students to explore Dallas’ only public, accredited, four-year university.

Campus Tours and Student Connections

During the event, guests can tour classrooms, residence halls, study areas, and athletic spaces. They can also meet academic advisors, financial aid experts, and current students. The campus is located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Dallas.

Additionally, visitors can connect with alumni, Esports team members, and career counselors who share insights about student life and academics.

Explore Degrees and Career Pathways

Guests will learn about dozens of degree programs, online pathways, and career-based certificates. They will also discover UNT Dallas’ affordable tuition and flexible options for balancing education with work and family life.

This year, UNT Dallas introduced new programs in logistics and supply chain management, pre-health (nursing), and a 100% online social work degree.

Homecoming and Campus Spirit

The event coincides with homecoming weekend and the tailgate celebration before the men’s and women’s basketball games. Therefore, visitors can experience Trailblazer pride firsthand as students cheer on their teams.

Expanding Academic Excellence

UNT Dallas is home to Dallas’ only public law school. The university will soon open a new STEM building that expands healthcare and science programs, with classes beginning in January 2026.

Among new academic options is a 2+2 nursing program. Students complete two years at UNT Dallas, followed by two years at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree.

Leadership Insight

“The UNT Dallas faculty and staff are deeply committed to academic excellence and experiential learning,” said Dr. Warren von Eschenbach, UNT Dallas President. “We work closely with each student to chart a personalized path toward a purpose-driven career that connects academic goals with real-world opportunities.”

Win $500 Bookstore Credits

Attendees can enter a raffle to win up to $500 in bookstore credit. Ten students will receive the award, redeemable for one semester’s books and materials. Winners must be present and enrolled in a UNT Dallas degree program to qualify.

National Rankings and Recognition

UNT Dallas continues to earn national recognition for value and social mobility.

In Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Guide, UNT Dallas ranked #1 in Student Outcomes in its region and #12 nationally in the “Best Bang for Your Buck” category.

U.S. News & World Report also ranks UNT Dallas among the top regional universities in the West, including #21 in Social Mobility and #22 among Best Colleges for Veterans.