Dallas College Selected for US-UK Community College Exchange Program

Dallas College was selected by the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) to join the US-UK Community College and Technical Education Exchange program. The announcement occurred at ACCT’s Leadership Congress in New Orleans, Oct. 22-25.

The program is a collaboration between ACCT and the United Kingdom’s Association of Colleges (AoC). Dallas College has been paired with Inspire Education Group to plan and implement student exchange programs. The initiative focuses on technical skills and global competencies needed for the modern workforce.

Program Schedule and Participation

This Fall/Winter, leadership and faculty will hold virtual partnerships and topical webinars. In Spring 2026, a Dallas College delegation will visit Inspire Education Group in the UK for in-person meetings.

The colleges will design an exchange schedule to align with their programs. The first student exchange is planned between Summer 2026 and Spring 2027.

Leadership and Oversight

The Dallas College delegation will be led by Dr. Shawnda Floyd, provost and vice chancellor of workforce education.

“By exchanging knowledge with our UK counterparts at Inspire Education Group, we equip students with essential technical skills and global competencies,” said Floyd. “This program builds lasting connections and prepares students to succeed globally.”

Funding and Scholarships

Dallas College will receive a $12,000 stipend to cover program development and delegation travel. An additional grant is allocated for scholarships to support participating students.