Kaleidoscope Park Announces Holiday Event Lineup in Frisco

FRISCO – Kaleidoscope Park is celebrating the holidays with a full lineup of festive community events and family activities. Entering its second winter season, the Park invites visitors to enjoy holiday celebrations, live music, markets, and interactive experiences.

Kickoff Events



The season begins with the Holly Jolly Stroll and Roll Friday November 21 at 6 p.m. Families can decorate strollers wagons or wheelchairs and join a parade through the Park. Pets are welcome and participation is free. Sign up at kaleidoscopepark.org/event/holly-jolly-stroll-and-roll.

Immediately following, North Texas Performing Arts presents a holiday show at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. Visitors will watch the 45-foot Enchanted Christmas Tree light up with 42,000 synchronized lights.

From 7:30 to 9 p.m., the Plano Symphony Orchestra performs. Guests can enjoy complimentary cocoa and cookies children’s crafts mini train rides, and themed photo opportunities. Santa Claus and live reindeer will also appear, and visitors can participate in the Angel Tree adoption supporting youth in crisis through City House.

SaturYAY Holiday Edition



Starting Saturday November 22 through December 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the SaturYAY Holiday Edition offers crafts letters to Santa mini train rides and family-friendly entertainment each week.

Shop Local Holiday Market



Saturday November 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Park hosts a local artisan market sponsored by Comerica Bank. Visitors can browse handmade gifts holiday treats and items from youth-led businesses through Young Tech Pioneers. Vendor applications are available at kaleidoscopepark.org/support/vendor-opportunities.

Grinch Food Drive and Kaleidoscope Live Holiday Concert



Saturday December 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., How the Grinch Fights Hunger benefits the North Texas Food Bank and Move for Hunger, providing meals to families in need. That evening, Kaleidoscope Live continues with performances from local groups. The Plano Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will also perform. Military veterans and first responders are invited to VIP seating.

Fireside with Friends and Chanukah Menorah Lighting

A celebration of the Menorah lighting.